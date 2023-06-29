BC President and Ministers of Finance and Planning discuss topic this Thursday at CMN meeting

The CMN (National Monetary Council) will debate this Thursday afternoon (Jun 29, 2023), starting at 3 pm, the target for inflation. It is composed of 3 members. Each is entitled to 1 vote:

Fernando Haddad – finance Minister;

– finance Minister; Simone Tebet – Minister of Planning;

– Minister of Planning; Roberto Campos Neto – president of central bank.

Brazil already has inflation targets defined by the CMN for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Must be maintained:

2023 – 3.25% (tolerance range: from 1.75% to 4.75%);

2024 and 2025 – 3% (tolerance range: from 1.5% to 4.5%).

The Central Bank acts as follows:

the monetary authority has a main instrument, which is the interest rate;

when inflation is above the stipulated target, the Central Bank raises interest and waits for the economy to cool down to pull inflation down.

The current inflation targeting system determined by the CMN is based on the Gregorian calendar. Seasonalities are not considered. The target must be the one set for the period from January to December.

GOVERNMENT WANTS CHANGE

Haddad advocates a change. He assesses that the current system prevents the Central Bank from considering what may happen in January and February of the following year, for example, to eventually lower interest rates more quickly.

There is the possibility that a more elastic period for meeting an inflation target will be proposed at this Thursday’s meeting. Instead of 12 months, it could be 18 or 24 months. It would allow the BC to consider other future economic parameters and reduce the interest rate with more freedom.

In an interview with the news channel GloboNews aired on Wednesday night (28.jun), Haddad stated that the collegiate should focus on the discussion on the inflation target “from 2025 onwards”.

He also advocated change.

“Now, what I have been defending is that only 2 countries [Brasil e Turquia] that adopt a calendar-year inflation target. And that causes unnecessary apprehension that every year the problem has to be raised”said the minister.

If the CMN sets a target of 3% to be met in a more elastic period, over 12 months, 2 main messages will be immediately sent to the market with the decision:

there will be the perception that the Central Bank will be able to loosen the monetary policy, lower the Selic rate and tolerate inflation outside the target for a longer time;

it will be a victory for Lula and the economic team against BC orthodoxy.

INFLATION OFF TARGET

If the end-of-year inflation is outside the tolerance range, the president of the Central Bank is responsible for disclosing the reasons for non-compliance with the target. The text is forwarded in the form of an open letter to the Minister of Finance with the following information:

detailed description of what led to non-compliance with the inflation target;

measures that will be taken to ensure the resumption of inflation at the established rates;

expected period for the measures taken to take effect.

Since the model was implemented in 1999, inflation has been off-target 7 times: