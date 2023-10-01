From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/10/2023 – 15:00

In addition to the already known “professions of the future” with advances and studies in artificial intelligence – such as cybersecurity specialists and data analysts – other areas that are already essentially traditional in Brazil also use artificial intelligence (AI) to evolve. According to Carlos Alberto Baptistão, president of Sescon-SP, the resource is incorporated into demands in the accounting area and increasingly assumes an operational role in the profession.

+ AI: Check out the professions of the future, according to Robert Half

Baptistão states that AIs, in particular, are often cited for their ability to perform repetitive operations and save accountants from tasks that tend to take up a lot of their time. “From now on, we will see accountants occupy a much more strategic, dynamic and consultative role within companies, which transforms the entire market and brings a new way of understanding accounting”, adds the expert.

To exemplify the effects of this transformation in practice, the president of Sescon-SP highlights some of the main applications of artificial intelligence in the accounting area:

Entering data, reconciling accounts, classifying transactions and preparing reports are some of the activities that accountants need to do frequently and that AI can complete in minutes.

In other words, the most routine and repetitive tasks can be delegated to technology and professionals are free to analyze the data, interpret it in more depth, in addition to playing an important role in reviewing and validating the information.

Pattern identification

No matter how attentive we are, humans cannot always identify all the patterns and trends in large volumes of data. In this case, AI fulfills this function very well.

“Often, especially when it comes to the operations of large companies, the amount of data to be analyzed is enormous. The accountant needs to have an analytical profile, but can count on the help of AI to understand some issues that might otherwise go unnoticed”, argues the specialist. “This includes assistance with making forecasts and improving planning.”

“Due to the identification of patterns, artificial intelligence can detect fraud in real time, such agility can make a big difference”, says the expert. “The accountant is then able to do more assertive work to contain the risks and reverse the scenario.”

Thus, risk management becomes a task that is both automated, to provide more agility, and strategic, preventing dangerous situations from causing real harm to people and companies.