In Brazil, SUS provides patients with comprehensive and free care throughout the process and in the postoperative period.

The Ministry of Health claims that more than 3,700 lives have been saved by June 2022 as a result of the donation of organs and tissues, which can be taken from a living or dead person for the treatment of others, with the aim of restoring the functions of a diseased organ or tissue.

In the last 4 years, more than 15,000 transplants were performed between living people in the SUS (Unified Health System). The modality is possible as long as it does not prevent the donor’s organism from continuing to live and does not pose a risk to its integrity.

In the case of a deceased donor, the family must authorize the donation. It is possible to donate one of the kidneys, part of the liver, lungs or bone marrow while living. In these cases, Brazilian legislation allows spouses and relatives up to the 4th degree to be donors.

For people who are not relatives, donation is only possible with judicial authorization, except in cases involving bone marrow.

Regarding bone marrow transplantation, the search for donors can be done in the dome (National Registry of Volunteer Bone Marrow Donors), the 3rd largest donor bank in the world. This type of transplant can benefit the treatment of about 80 diseases in different stages and age groups.

Brazilian donors registered in the dome can treat patients in Brazil and in other countries. It is worth mentioning that they can be consulted to confirm the intention years after registration, so it is important to keep the data updated.

Here are the main conditions that can benefit from transplantation between living people:

kidney – chronic renal failure;

liver – chronic liver disease or fulminant hepatitis;

lung – severe cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,

– severe cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary hypertension or cystic fibrosis;

bone marrow – diseases that affect blood cells, such as leukemias and lymphomas.

Data

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has the largest public organ, tissue and cell transplant program in the world, which is guaranteed to the entire population through the SUS, which is responsible for funding about 88% of procedures in the country. . Despite the large volume of transplants performed, the number of people on the waiting list to receive an organ is still large.

In order to overcome the disproportion between the number of patients on the list and the number of transplants performed, it is important to identify and notify deaths, especially cases of brain death, prepare health professionals and make the population aware of the donation and transplantation process, making people to authorize the donation in the event of the death of loved ones.

