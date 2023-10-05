Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/10/2023 – 21:22

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) acted to authorize an operation for the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to grant a US$1 billion loan to Argentina. The information was revealed by the columnist of Estadão Vera Rosa.

The neighboring country needed this bridge loan so that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could release a disbursement of US$7.5 billion. Strictly speaking, Argentina could not have access to IMF resources, because it had already exhausted its credit limit.

Lula then acted to get CAF member countries to approve the transfer of US$1 billion directly to the IMF, on behalf of Argentina. Palácio do Planalto contacted the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, who is governor of Brazil at CAF.

The call came from the office of former Chancellor Celso Amorim, now special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency. It was necessary to call Tebet several times in an attempt to locate her. The minister was away from Brasília, on a private appointment, and only returned later.

The action took place on the eve of the visit of the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, to the country. A name supported by President Alberto Fernández for his succession, he was at the Ministry of Finance and in the Planalto on August 28th.

The CAF bridge loan is not illegal and was vetted by 21 member countries of the bank. Only Peru voted against. After confirmation, the IMF authorized a new agreement and released US$7.5 billion to Argentina.

After publication of the information by Estadão, Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei said that Lula acted against his candidacy and called the PT member a “furious communist”. He is Sergio Massa’s opponent in the race for the Presidency of Argentina.

“The red caste trembles. Many communists angry and acting directly against my person and my space. Freedom advances. Long live freedom c…”, wrote Milei on social media.

What the government says

In a note released this Wednesday, 4th, the Presidency’s Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) says that “unlike what has been reported” (by the press), the loan had no intervention from the president. The statement also states that Lula did not discuss the loan with Minister Simone Tebet.

During a hearing at the Joint Congressional Budget Committee also this Wednesday, Tebet said that he did not consult Lula directly, but admitted that he turned to Itamaraty to find out how the other CAF member countries intended to vote in relation to Argentina’s request.

“What happened in this case, and in other cases, we sometimes have, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, great support, where we consult to understand how the ambassadors of other countries will vote. It’s very natural,” she said.