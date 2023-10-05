Taxation varies depending on annual earnings; text also includes changes about investment funds in Brazil

The deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) presented on Tuesday (October 3, 2023) a preliminary opinion on the PL (bill) No. 4,173/2023, which aims to tax financial investments abroad made through calls offshores –companies or funds located in tax havens. The report includes changes to investment funds in Brazil, which were initially included in the MP (provisional measure) 1,184 of 2023.

According to the text (complete – PDF – 531 kB), investments outside the country are now taxed, with rates that vary depending on annual earnings. Here’s how it will work:

for winnings of up to R$6,000 – 0% taxation;

earnings from R$6,000.01 to R$50,000 – 15% taxation;

from R$50,000.01 – 22.5% taxation.

The proposal will allow losses from applications to be compensated. For individuals, there will be the option to update the value of assets and rights to market value by December 31, 2023, as long as they pay the tax by May 31, 2024. In these cases, the difference will be taxed at a favored rate of 6%.

There will also be no IRPF (Individual Income Tax) charge on exchange rate variations in these situations: deposits into a current account, debit or credit card abroad;

sale of property worth less than US$5,000.

The text maintained the government’s estimated revenue expectation for 2024 (R$7.05 billion), 2025 (R$6.75 billion) and 2026 (R$7.13 billion).

Exclusive backgrounds

For exclusive funds (or those of the super-rich), the big news was the reduction in taxation on stocks to 6%, differing from the taxation initially estimated by the government (10%).

For 2024, the previous revenue estimate was R$13.3 billion. There is still no new projection with a drop in the rate.

The rapporteur also states that there is a “potential increase in adhesions in the short term, given the greater attractiveness of the transition rule”.

The funds of the super-rich will also switch to the semi-annual periodic taxation regime, also known as “quota eaters”, in Income Tax. The anticipation takes place in the months of May and November.

There are some exceptions:

FIA (Share Investment Funds), FIP (Participation Investment Funds), FDIC (Credit Rights Investment Funds) and ETF (Market Index Investment Funds) are outside the quota regime when they have independent management and professional following the standards of the CVM (Securities Commission);

income exemption for Real Estate Investment Funds and Fiagro (Agroindustrial Chain Investment Fund), as long as there are 300 shareholders – today, the requirement is that there be 50.