Taxation varies depending on annual earnings; text also includes changes about investment funds in Brazil
The deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) presented on Tuesday (October 3, 2023) a preliminary opinion on the PL (bill) No. 4,173/2023, which aims to tax financial investments abroad made through calls offshores –companies or funds located in tax havens. The report includes changes to investment funds in Brazil, which were initially included in the MP (provisional measure) 1,184 of 2023.
According to the text (complete – PDF – 531 kB), investments outside the country are now taxed, with rates that vary depending on annual earnings. Here’s how it will work:
- for winnings of up to R$6,000 – 0% taxation;
- earnings from R$6,000.01 to R$50,000 – 15% taxation;
- from R$50,000.01 – 22.5% taxation.
The proposal will allow losses from applications to be compensated. For individuals, there will be the option to update the value of assets and rights to market value by December 31, 2023, as long as they pay the tax by May 31, 2024. In these cases, the difference will be taxed at a favored rate of 6%.
There will also be no IRPF (Individual Income Tax) charge on exchange rate variations in these situations:
- deposits into a current account, debit or credit card abroad;
- sale of property worth less than US$5,000.
The text maintained the government’s estimated revenue expectation for 2024 (R$7.05 billion), 2025 (R$6.75 billion) and 2026 (R$7.13 billion).
Exclusive backgrounds
For exclusive funds (or those of the super-rich), the big news was the reduction in taxation on stocks to 6%, differing from the taxation initially estimated by the government (10%).
For 2024, the previous revenue estimate was R$13.3 billion. There is still no new projection with a drop in the rate.
The rapporteur also states that there is a “potential increase in adhesions in the short term, given the greater attractiveness of the transition rule”.
The funds of the super-rich will also switch to the semi-annual periodic taxation regime, also known as “quota eaters”, in Income Tax. The anticipation takes place in the months of May and November.
There are some exceptions:
- FIA (Share Investment Funds), FIP (Participation Investment Funds), FDIC (Credit Rights Investment Funds) and ETF (Market Index Investment Funds) are outside the quota regime when they have independent management and professional following the standards of the CVM (Securities Commission);
- income exemption for Real Estate Investment Funds and Fiagro (Agroindustrial Chain Investment Fund), as long as there are 300 shareholders – today, the requirement is that there be 50.
Trusts
Companies or institutions abroad whose function is to outsource the administration of assets and rights of a person or family group (trusts) are also regulated. The bill demands transparency from the administrator (trustee), who will need to declare the assets.
There are 3 central points:
- define the concept of trust, which currently does not exist in Brazilian legislation;
- clarify in legislation who is the holder and responsible for collecting the IRPF in these cases; It is
- define rules for the transmission (donation or inheritance) when it passes from a settlor to the beneficiary and the moment in which this occurs. According to the project, ITCMD (Tax on Transmission Causa Mortis and Donation) is applicable in these cases.
Interest on equity
The rapporteur did not include in the text a proposal related to JCP (interest on equity), addressed in the bill 4,258 of 2023. In the 3rd (3.out), Pedro Paulo had said that he would include the JCP in the same text as the offshoresbut gave up on the idea.
The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (4.Oct) that the changes to the JCP were excluded from the project because of the risk of the topic “to pollute” the main topic about the taxation of offshores It is onshore.
The JCP were established by Law 9,249, from 1995. The idea was to replace the authorization that companies had to use monetary correction to pay less taxes. Before, they deducted inflation from profits. With the Real Plan and inflation control, this became insignificant.
With JCP, large companies, those that pay taxes under the real profit regime, can pay shareholders interest on the portion they have of the company’s capital measured by net equity. It is the difference between assets and debts, not market value. The remuneration is equivalent to TLP (long-term rate), currently at 5.14% per year above the IPCA. It is not automatic remuneration. It needs to be decided by the company, just like dividends.
JCP paid by the company can be deducted from taxes paid in the real profit system. They will cease to be if the government project is approved.
Vote postponed
The party leaders of the Chamber decided on the 4th to postpone the vote on the project on the taxation of offshores and the so-called super-rich funds (onshore) after meeting with Lira.
Despite being published on the 3rd (3.Oct), Pedro Paulo’s report has been discussed by deputies since last week. The leaders, however, asked for more time to analyze the text.
The expectation is that the vote will be held in two weeks, after Lira returns from a trip to China and India. The likely date is October 24th.
#Understand #financial #investments #taxed