MP-RJ indicates movement of R$ 2 million by employees of the councilor’s office; criminalists consider it a crime of embezzlement

The MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) identified a movement of R$ 2 million in accounts of employees appointed by the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), in an investigation into suspicions of the practice of cracking in the office of the former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The amount was indicated in a report by the Laboratory of Technology to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering of the MP-RJ and delivered to the 3rd Specialized Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office, which carries out the calculation. The councilor’s chief of staff, Jorge Luiz Fernandes, would have received the credits through deposits from 6 other employees.

The information was published by the newspaper The globe on Thursday (4.May.2023). In all, 27 people and 5 companies related to the councilor are being investigated. The document shows 688 transactions, from 2009 to 2018, from the accounts of 6 employees – which represents an average of approximately R$ 2,900 per entry by employees over the course of 9 years, and R$ 16,700 per month.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s defense stated, in a note (full here – 126 KB – and at the end of the report), that “it is necessary to determine whether, once again, the regrettable leak of possible documents and information that are under secrecy determined by the Judiciary Power has occurred“.

The entries would have come from the accounts of the following people, according to the report:

Regina Celia Sobral Fernandes who is married to Jorge Fernandes: 304 releases totaling BRL 814 thousand;

In addition, the survey indicates that Fernandes would have used personal accounts to pay Carlos Bolsonaro’s expenses. Now, the MP-RJ must determine whether the values ​​of parts of the employees’ salaries were delivered to the former president’s son and whether payments were made on a regular basis.

O Power360 could not find the workers’ defense contact to publish manifestations of all parties involved in the investigation. The space remains open for the exhibition of the positions of those mentioned in the report.

For the lawyer Lenio Streck, post-doctor in law and partner of the firm Streck e Trindade Advogados Associadosthere is “enough elements” in the content of the reported document so that the practice of the so-called cracked is configured. “There seems to be no justification for officials to have deposited this small fortune in the councilor’s account.“, he says.

“Of course you have to show how this happened. But it smells, tastes and is cracked in size. There are controversies about whether or not it is embezzlement, whose penalty ranges from 2 to 12 years. In my opinion, it’s embezzlement“, says the lawyer. He also considers the possibility that the investigations point to a possible commission of administrative impropriety.

The investigation of a crime of embezzlement and the eventual proof of the illegal act found can be considered complex, as explained by the lawyer Matheus Falivene, doctor in Criminal Law from the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo).

“It often demands the breaking of bank, tax, telephone and telematic secrecy, which are means of evidence that are subject to the reserve of jurisdiction, which can only be determined by the competent judicial authority“, says the lawyer.

“In this crime of embezzlement, especially cracking, the investigation is always complex and always comes up against this issue of fundamental rights and guarantees, which must be respected in any case”. If evidence of authorship and materiality of the crime is evidenced, the MPF must file a complaint with the persons identified as perpetrators.

In addition to embezzlement, crimes committed by a criminal organization –whose penalty varies from 3 to 8 years in prison – or criminal association – which has a sentence of 1 to 3 years – may also be investigated in the case, points out lawyer João Caetano, specialist in criminal law and criminal procedure, partner of the Urbano Vitalino Advogados,

“The fact is that a criminal investigation, against politically exposed persons or not, generates reflections in the life of the investigated person. As a rule, the effects are greater on people whose visibility range is greater. It is important to remember that investigation is not synonymous with conviction, which is why those investigated are considered innocent until a final conviction. [quando não cabe mais recurso] and, with that, hasty trials or public lynchings should be avoided“, says the lawyer.

Here is the full text of the note sent by Carlos Bolsonaro’s defense:

“Rio de Janeiro, May 4, 2023.

“NOTE TO THE PRESS

“In response to questions about the content of the article published by the press on this date, the defense of Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro clarifies that it is necessary to determine whether, once again, the regrettable leak of possible documents and information that are under secrecy determined by the Judiciary has occurred. .

“Apparently, the article selectively discloses some confidential information with the clear intention of promoting attacks on the Councilman.

“The defense reiterates that Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro is fully available to provide clarification and provide any type of information to the Public Ministry.

“ANTONIO CARLOS FONSECA”.



Here is the note sent by the 3rd Specialized Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of the Rio de Janeiro Nucleus, on May 5:

“The Public Ministry will not disclose, at the moment, the data from the analysis carried out by the laboratory, not least because they are incomplete. The defenses of the defendants who requested a copy have already had access. Furthermore, we do not comment on information that is not officially available.”