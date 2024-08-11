More than 9,000 athletes receive funding ranging from R$410 to R$16,629; 87% of the Brazilian delegation in Paris is covered

THE Athlete Scholarship is a federal government program, managed by Ministry of Sportswhich has been financially supporting high-performance athletes who achieve good results in national and international competitions since 2005. In 2024, more than 9,000 athletes were supported by the program – the highest number in 20 years.

The goal is to support the development of athletes’ careers. According to the federal government, the program guarantees “minimum conditions” so that professionals can dedicate themselves, with “exclusivity and tranquility”training and competitions. In July 2024, after 14 years, the values ​​were readjusted by 10.86% and began to vary from R$410 to R$16,629.

There are 6 categories of scholarships offered by the Ministry of Sports:

Base Athlete;

Student;

National;

International;

Olympic/Paralympic/Deaflympic;

and Podium.

To be considered, the athlete must meet certain criteria, such as being over 14 years old, being linked to a sports club, being affiliated with the governing body of their sport at both state and national level and having participated in a competition in the year immediately prior to the year in which they are applying for the scholarship, among others.

The amount is deposited into the athlete’s specific account at Federal Savings Bank. After receiving the 12 installments provided for each year, the beneficiary must still submit an accounting report to the government.

Since 2012, with the Law 12,395 of 2011the athlete participating in the program is also allowed to have sponsorship, being able to count on the scholarship and other sources of resources for their sporting activities.

In 2024, Bolsa Atleta reached a record number of beneficiaries: 9,075 athletes. The National Athlete category is the largest, with almost 6,000 athletes who receive a monthly grant of R$1,025.

The Podium category is the highest in the Bolsa Atleta, and since 2013, it has included athletes with a chance of winning a medal and competing in finals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2023, with the publication of the General Sports Lawnow also includes those with a chance at the Deaflympic Games.

In the case of Atleta Pódio, there are 4 scholarship subcategories with values ​​starting at R$5,543. Those who are among the top 20 in the rankings can be considered. ranking world championship of their specific modality or event. In addition, eligible individuals must submit a sports plan that is evaluated by a working group.

In the highest subcategory of Podium Athlete, for example, is skateboarder Rayssa Leal. After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Games, fake news circulated on social media saying that she would receive the student category, worth R$410. In fact, in 2024, Rayssa is contemplating a scholarship of R$16,629.

According to Secom98% of the Brazilian delegation in Paris has already received the Bolsa Atleta at some point in their career. In addition, 241 of the 276 Brazilian athletes competing in the 2024 Olympic Games currently receive the benefit, equivalent to 87% of Team Brazil.

At the 2021 Games in Tokyo, 19 of the country’s 21 medals (about 90%) were awarded through Bolsa Atleta. The other 2 podiums went to Rayssa Leal, who was not yet receiving the benefit because she was under 14 years old, and the men’s soccer team, which is not covered by Bolsa Atleta.

With information from DW.