GPT Chat, Google Bard, LuzIA are some of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools that are gaining more and more space in everyday life, in studies and in classrooms. When preparing for the National High School Exam (Enem), they can be allies, but you need to take some care and, above all, check the information obtained.

A Brazil Agency spoke with the professor of the Postgraduate Program in Systems and Computer Engineering at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Cláudio Miceli to understand how these tools work, what limitations they have and in which situations they can contribute to studies for the Enem exams.

Artificial intelligence tools are available for use for free, just create an account and enter some personal data. The user asks questions and the answers appear instantly on the screen. A quick and easy solution. The problem is when this mechanism gives answers that are not true. The use of these new technologies also demands new skills from those in front of the screen.

“The question is: it is not there to replace the teacher, replace the teacher, replace a course or a book. It’s an extra tool”, argues Miceli.

The professor compares these tools to Google itself. “Is Chat GPT the new Google? Because Google, when it was launched, we also had this discussion, I even remember, I was a teenager, Google was presented to me as a tool for finding ready work. Google is today the tool that everyone uses and is omnipresent. It did not invalidate our knowledge, but we learned to deal with it. We still have to learn how to deal with GPT Chat”, he says.

Miceli highlights two groups of artificial intelligence that the student will probably encounter. The first is predictive artificial intelligence platforms and the second is generative AIs, among which is Chat GPT, one of the most popular AI tools, created by the North American company Open IA.

Predictive AI platforms are widely used in reinforcement learning systems. An example is identifying the student’s strengths and weaknesses. Students answer questions and, based on their answers, the program identifies the biggest difficulties. From there, the tool can propose questions that can help the student learn content that is still out of date. “This is very common, several contest pages use this”, says Miceli. “It is a very traditional use of this AI and one that predates generative AI. We had already been using it, it just wasn’t talked about much. It’s a really cool use and it works,” she says.

Generative AIs and GPT Chat

Generative AIs are more current and are gaining more and more space. These AIs work with large databases and, from there, construct texts using probability. “Say I ask: what is AI? It will search, within the large text base, all texts that talk about AI. He will start to construct the text like this: ‘AI is. And it will search the text databases for the next word, which is the next set of text most likely to appear given this set of keywords”, explains Miceli.

As artificial intelligence searches for answers to users in databases, these answers will depend on the quality of these databases. “An AI element is only as good as the data it has. So, when we talk about biased data, when we talk about incorrect data, if we feed the database with these elements, you can get the wrong answer, with things that are very updated”, explains the professor. Users often do not have access to databases and do not know what the AI ​​tools are based on.

Studying solely using these tools is, therefore, risky and requires care. “Blindly trusting as if it were the oracle of truth is the problem. But, as a study guide, as a start, it is very interesting”, says Miceli. “When the student works, he has to be forced to confront more than one source. This simply forces you not to accept that answer as the only truth of the universe. The point is precisely that, forcing the student to think”, she adds.

Enem 2023

Enem 2023 will be administered on the 5th and 12th of November. Test scores can be used to apply for places in public higher education, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private higher education institutions through the University for All Program (ProUni) and for financing from the Financing Fund Student (Fies). In addition to applying for vacancies in foreign institutions that have an agreement with Inep.