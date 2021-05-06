When there were only a few days until April was over, the Uruguayan historian Lucia Chilibroste (Mercedes, 1981) used her Instagram profile to advertise a new online course. This was titled “Brief history of ballet” and, as had been happening since the coronavirus pandemic locked her up in her home, this teacher and ballet mistress proposed three zoom meetings to talk about dance during the first week of May. Last year, his biographies of the most spectacular Russian trident of the 20th century, Maya Plisétskaya, Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Barýshnikov, had brought together four dozen interested parties. A true crowd. After all, who would take a course on dancers?

On June 26, 1985, a Julio Bocca, barely 18 years old, won the first prize at the V International Ballet Competition in Moscow, the most important classical dance competition in the world and a “magical” moment with which he rose to fame. and began an artistic career of worldwide recognition. Photo: Télam

Apparently, many people: although it was not new, something unexpected happened these days and the registration box for “Brief history of ballet” sent their data about 700 people interested in taking the three free classes. “Before they were virtual, generally women signed up, some retired and others who could manage their schedules, who found in these courses a space for recreation. Also dance students ”, he tells Ñ by audio message the Uruguayan historian, who still cannot believe the (three-digit) number of students. In any case, with the confinement, the public had already begun to transform: “In a pandemic, younger people exploded, art students arrived, dancers and teachers from different places, also journalists … all of these joined the the participants who had already come from before ”, he adds.

So, to enjoy a narrative ballet or conceptual show of contemporary dance (or narrative of contemporary dance and conceptual neoclassical), folklore or flamenco, Do you have to be initiated? If the code is not known, is it not possible to get excited? Do you have to keep history in mind to feel pleasure? These questions are uncomfortable for the world of dance. And the answers are often elusive. There are those who say that you do not have to know anything, that it is enough to sit in the armchair and let the girl dressed as a ghost jump from here to there, spin like a top and flap her arms to cry until she is disconsolate. There are those who invite you to watch a Martha Graham choreography without providing any information because the talent of the American is eloquent in itself. There were thousands of people who filled the Colon Theater every time Julio Bocca stepped on the stage, but the same play, the next day and with another interpreter, found the room half full. There are, finally, those who are a little more honest and explain that yes, that Knowing and understanding are complements of enjoying and that those looking for the easy version will have paid the entire entrance fee to receive only a small part of what was offered in exchange. How to pay for a novel and take the pages of the prologue.

“The more one understands, the more one knows and delves into an artistic language, to the same extent the possibility of enjoyment increases. I have no doubts about this ”, says the choreographer and dance critic Laura Falcoff, who in addition to analyzing works on the pages of Ñ and Clarín, has decades of experience as a dance teacher and has created the pieces Mundodanza; Last night, a tango dance Y So the tango is danced, in which he also acted. Many, so many years ago that he no longer remembers them, Falcoff embarked on the adventure of critically analyzing ballet in non-academic spaces: “I started teaching courses and, at that first moment, I had given them a question as a title: Is it Is it necessary to understand dance? ”, he recounted in a telephone dialogue.

Falcoff is one of the most important references (perhaps the most important) in the critical reading of dance in Argentina and, although his courses have been titled “The pleasure of understanding dance” for a long time, he usually answers the question that he baptized their first encounters: “Many times I have been asked if I, after watching shows for so long, analyzing them and writing about them, did not lose the capacity for enjoyment. I understand that it is exactly the opposite: I have been moved to tears seeing works that I was able to fully enter thanks to the tools of analysis. It is precisely these tools that help me get closer to the nature of each piece: how it was created, what concepts the choreographer played with, who are the performers … ”. From Uruguay, Chilibroste agrees: “The more we know, the more we appreciate, the more layers we see behind that initial facade ”.

So, to access the most intense pleasure, it is necessary to know a few things. “The history of dance”, says the Argentine teacher and choreographer. And the nuances, he adds: “I know that when you think of ballet, people who are not used to seeing this kind of shows tend to assume that that word encompasses everything, but ballet is just one period in the history of stage dance that extends specifically through much of the nineteenth century. But later, in the 20th century, that discipline changed its tools, its themes and its interests. Then, stage dance was born three and a half centuries ago and continues to develop and acquire new forms to this day, ”he points out.

The Contemporary Ballet of the San Martín Theater in its last live rehearsal of Under the Sign of Saturn, premiere last March, prior to quarantine.

A plus: all that tradition, those 350 years of accumulated knowledge, transformation and reformulation, remain in a continuous present as in a time that is always now: “Today, we can see all the periods of stage dance in a city like Buenos Aires. We can approach a play by Marius Petipa from 1880 at the Teatro Colón. We can know the French romantic period with The Sylphide. We can attend a contemporary dance piece or a theater dance or even a non-dance play, a trend that also exists ”, Falcoff list.

Thus, contrary to the fast-food idea of ​​consumption (any, also cultural), dance still appreciates the gestures of a commitment to the public, a state of communion in which she offers pleasure to those who are willing to work to know her secrets. The invitation that perhaps lacks the lightness of touch and go contemporaries. “Understanding is being able to go beyond what appears to us in appearance”, says Laura Falcoff. “Maybe in that week the way you see ballet will change. That you can see more than what you saw. And if you weren’t going to see ballet, you might want to do it ”, invites historian Lucía Chilibroste. An invitation that some 700 people have decided to accept this May.