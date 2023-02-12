Artificial intelligence has been dominating conversations about technology and innovation. After the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI last year, Microsoft, which already had investments in OpenAI, announced this week the redesign of its Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by artificial intelligence. Google also announced Bard, a conversational system that will compete directly with ChatGPT.

According to Microsoft, Bing will not only provide a list of search results, but it will also answer questions, converse with users and generate content in response to queries. In the new Bing, the user will be able to search for products for purchase and then be directed to a chat section for more information on the item in question. The tool can also create vacation scripts, texts and stories.

Google’s Bard will be released in the coming weeks. According to the tech giant, the system gets up-to-date information from the internet. With it, the user will have help, for example, to plan an event and develop recipes in the kitchen. The service algorithm is built on top of the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) or Language Model for Dialog Applications. Bard should work like an interactive Google, an AI that not only answers questions objectively, but also explains the content by teaching something new.

In the United States, ChatGPT passed a test to become a doctor. Researchers at AnsibleHealth in California tested the system’s performance in a test of knowledge in various medical disciplines, from basic science to biochemistry. ChatGPT scored 52.4% to 75% on the exam. The score to graduate is around 60%.

“On Youtube, for example, there are already thousands of videos teaching lawyers, engineers and nutritionists how to use ChatGPT in their daily lives, in what seems to be a path of no return for activities that involve the creation of content and repetitive or research activities. . Usage examples grow every day. It is already possible to ask ChatGPT to create a detailed marketing plan, with slogan, campaigns and action planning and in a few minutes create a presentation that could take weeks”, explains Rafael Franco, CEO of Alphacode.

Filipe Bento, CEO of Br24, a digital solutions company, explains that the idea of ​​ChatGPT started in 2018 and gradually improved. “Today, it has a vast amount of texts available on the web, including content from news outlets, Wikipedia articles and even posts on social networks,” he said.

According to Bento, compositions with approximately 500 words can be easily built using the solution, which does not yet bring perfect results due to the lack of a proofreader. “In general, they are very good texts, facing the fact that they are produced by a computer. This can certainly lead to a reduction in the number of jobs in some areas, such as creative writing, content writing and translation, but, on the other hand, it can create opportunities in other segments, significantly changing the job market”, he says.

For the specialist, by automating many tasks that are currently carried out by humans, such as text generation, translation and answering questions, the idea is that the machine automatically replicates a person’s thinking and actions. “With this, the more interaction with humans there is, the more this relationship will be strengthened and the more the machine will improve. ChatGPT will then demand people who know how to dialogue with it”, he says.

“With the automation of tasks, companies will become more efficient and accurate, which can benefit them and, in turn, create jobs that require human skills to add much more value to their business. Additionally, maintaining and training AI models such as ChatGPT may also require a new job specialty. There are already many people who studied Journalism or Pedagogy, acting as artificial intelligence coaches within companies. This is because the formal education market takes a little longer to keep up with the speed of change and new technologies. As ChatGPT and other AI models still need to be supervised and monitored by humans to ensure accuracy and avoid errors, this will certainly create opportunities for technology and data science professionals”, concludes Filipe.