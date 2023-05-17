Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA) preserved the minimum wage outside the spending limit, but imposed restrictions on Bolsa Família

Rapporteur of the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) presented on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) details of the report on the new fiscal framework. The congressman also filed on Monday night (May 15) the substitute for the text aimed at balancing public accounts.

Limitations on the growth of expenses such as the Bolsa Família, the Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund) and the nursing floor is among the most sensitive changes. The FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District) and the capital increase of non-financial state-owned companies also enter the cap.

Read the main points of the new rule in the infographic below:

Cajado, however, preserved the minimum wage and the possible valuation policy to be instituted, seeking to ensure a real increase (above inflation) to the national floor. Here are other spots that fall off the roof:

extraordinary credits;

non-recurring expenses of the Electoral Court with elections;

expenses neutral from the fiscal point of view (donations and agreements);

precatories related to meeting of accounts: the measure allows the government to receive precatories as payment in real estate negotiations, for example;

expenses of federal educational institutions funded with own revenues.

O Power360 prepared 6 infographics to explain the objectives, targets, what changes and what happens if the President of the Republic fails to comply with the new fiscal rule. To view the cards in the gallery below, click on the arrow on the sides of the image with the mouse cursor or with your finger, if you are using a smartphone or tablet.

PUNISHMENTS

The text defines new triggers for the fiscal framework and maintains the mandatory contingency. Some punishments would take place in the 1st year after non-compliance with targets, such as a ban on creating positions, mandatory spending and concessions or increased tax incentives.

If the government fails to comply with the restrictions for the 2nd consecutive year, it will not be able to hold new tenders, hire or increase the staff, except to replace vacancies. Read in the infographic below the new locks that enter from the report:

If the goals are met, the punishments automatically cease to apply. Based on the new rule, the Executive would also not be prevented from readjusting the Bolsa Família, as long as it forwards a complementary bill to Congress proposing compensation.

The measure would also apply to other expenses, according to Cajado. Thus, the President of the Republic may propose partial suspension or gradation of established prohibitions.

Read more about the new fiscal framework:

The substitute ensures 5% of discretionary expenses, imposing locks when mandatory expenses exceed 95%. Also according to the text, the evaluation reports of revenues and expenses indicative of the contingency follow bimonthly.

LIABILITY

The report sets out administrative, but not criminal, punishments for the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in case of non-compliance. Compared to the spending ceiling, the current measure, the proposal gives more comfort to the Chief Executive.

Deputy Cláudio Cajado, in turn, said that criminal sanctions would already be contemplated through the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law). “We do not set aside the Responsibility Law. It continues and will continue to exist.”he declared to journalists this Tuesday (May 16).