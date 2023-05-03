Former president is suspected of involvement in scheme to falsify vaccination cards against covid

Investigated by the Saudi Arabia jewelry case, for alleged involvement in the January 8 attacks and responding to actions in the Electoral Court that could make him ineligible, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became the target of a new inquiry this Wednesday morning (3.May.2023) in an investigation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19 approved in the systems of the Ministry of Health.

The case is part of the investigation of the digital militias that runs in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes. Find out if the former president tampered with his vaccination card and that of his 12-year-old daughter Laura before leaving for the United States at the end of December 2022. The US required proof of immunization against covid to enter the country , but Bolsonaro says he has never been vaccinated.

Below are the main points of the investigation:

OPERATION

The Venire operation of the PF (Federal Police) was at Bolsonaro’s residence in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília, on the morning of this Wednesday (May 3) and seized the cell phone of the former president.

Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was also arrested and taken to the PF headquarters. Another 14 people were targeted by the operation, including former president’s advisors and security guards, in Rio de Janeiro and the federal capital. In all, 6 people were arrested.

In note (full – 174 KB), the corporation reported that the changes to the cards were made from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

PRISONS

Arrested in the operation:

Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros former army major;

Joao Carlos de Sousa Brecha municipal secretary in Duque de Caxias (RJ);

Luis Marcos dos Reis, sergeant on Mauro Cid’s team;

Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid lieutenant colonel and former assistant to Jair Bolsonaro;

Max William a military police officer who acted as presidential security;

Sergio Cordeiro, one of the military personnel who also served as Bolsonaro’s personal bodyguard.

CRIMES

Here are the crimes investigated, according to the penal code:

breach of preventive health measure ( art. 268) : Infringing determination of the public authority, intended to prevent the introduction or spread of a contagious disease. Penalty: up to 1 year in prison and a fine;

criminal association ( art. 288) : 3 or more people get together for the specific purpose of committing crimes. Penalty: from 1 to 3 years in prison;

insertion of false data into information systems

The rt. 313-A: Entering or facilitating the insertion of false data, improperly altering or deleting correct data in the computerized systems or databases of the Public Administration in order to obtain undue advantage for oneself or for others or to cause damage. Penalty: from 2 to 12 years in prison and a fine;

art. 313-B : Modify or alter the information system or computer program without authorization or request from the competent authority. Penalty: from 3 months to 2 years imprisonment with a fine; It is

corruption of minors (art. 244-B) : Corrupting or facilitating the corruption of a minor under 18 (eighteen) years of age, with him committing a criminal offense or inducing him to commit it . Penalty: 1 to 4 years in prison.

NEXT STEPS

Despite the operation, the former president’s defense reported that he will not attend the PF hearing this Wednesday.

According to the lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini informed the Power360, the right to silence is part of the constitutional prerogative and does not aggravate the former president’s situation in the case. According to Bottini, the investigation must now hear more witnesses and collect other evidence that may indicate the participation of the former president in the fraud.

If the Public Ministry understands that the elements justify a specific case, a complaint must be sent to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) for the opening of a criminal action. Bolsonaro will only be arrested if convicted

WHAT BOLSONARO SAYS

Upon leaving his home in Brasília after the operation this Wednesday (May 3), the former president again denied that he had been vaccinated against covid. He said he was never required to present proof of immunization when traveling abroad, including when traveling to the United States.

For the trip, he requested a diplomatic visa, given on a special basis to heads of state and authorities, and arrived in the US before leaving the Presidency, on December 30.

“I have never been asked for a vaccine card anywhere, there is no tampering on my part. Does not exist. I didn’t get the vaccine, period. I never denied it. There were people who pressured me to take the vaccine. Yes, natural. I decided not to take it because I read the Pfizer package leaflet”said Bolsonaro.

The former president said that his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, was also not vaccinated against the disease. According to him, only former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

“I didn’t get the vaccine. My personal decision. After reading the Pfizer package insert, I decided not to take it. My wife’s vaccine card was also photographed, she took the vaccine in the United States, from Janssen. And the other one, my daughter, Laura, 12 years old, did not take the vaccine either, she has a medical report on that”he said.

WHAT MICHELLE SAYS

In your Instagram profilethe former first lady endorsed her husband and said she was the only one of the 3 to take the immunizer against covid.

“Today, the PF carried out a search and seizure at our house, we do not know the reason and even our lawyer did not have access to the records. […] “Only my husband’s cell phone was seized. We found out, through the press, that the reason was ‘falsification of the vaccine card’ for my husband and our daughter Laura. In my house, only I was vaccinated”published.

