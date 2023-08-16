Huda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, member of the National Elections Committee and head of the secretariat of the National Elections Committee, said: On the first day of opening the door for candidacy for the 2023 National Council elections, things went according to plan, and work teams are working around the clock to achieve the best standards. Providing services during the year.

And he stated, in a statement to the “Al Dar Sciences” bulletin, that a new service has been developed, which is submitting applications for candidacy “remotely”, in order to keep pace with the state’s directions, towards activating all government services at the digital level, and facilitating procedures for customers, and thanks to God, committees received The UAE is in 9 candidacy application centers, through the “remote” candidacy system.

Lootah added: The beautiful thing about the electoral process is that everyone worked as one team, and the main goal is the success of the great national project. Elections work according to a unified plan of action, high coordination and complete harmony.

And he invited the partners in the national media and members of the electoral bodies, saying: This year we aim to raise the participation rate through all means that enable the voter to easily cast their vote according to the highest standards, and the “remote” voting system is easy and depends on the digital identity and entering the system through it, and the message Here the voter has the opportunity to exercise the right and role of candidate selection in the Federal National Council.

Achieving the happiness of citizens

Tariq Lootah said: Some people ask why we have to choose a person? The answer is that a member of the National Council represents you under the dome of the Council, and he is concerned with conveying your message, in addition to the effort he makes through his various roles in the internal committees of the Council, asking questions and conveying the concerns of citizens to officials, and many issues have been resolved as a result of the effort of a member of the Federal National Council and the government is a forerunner of the Council In many areas, however, the Council is supportive and supportive of the government to achieve the happiness of citizens in the Emirates, and to preserve the development and gains that have been achieved so far.