07/07/2023 – 15:19

Next Sunday (9), the way will be free for any country to request the exploration of coveted ores, such as nickel and cobalt, at the bottom of the oceans, despite the growing calls for a moratorium for this industry, still without regulation.

The protection of the ocean floor in international waters that do not belong to any state and the regulation of activities related to the extraction of coveted minerals depend on the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a body based in Jamaica.

So far, ISA has limited itself to granting exploration permits. For 10 years, it has been negotiating a mining code to establish the rules for the extraction of metals such as nickel, cobalt and copper from marine soils declared “common heritage of humanity”.

In 2021, Nauru, a small island country in the Pacific, has triggered a clause to require the mining code to be adopted within two years, which expires this Sunday.

As this did not happen, if Nauru now requests an exploration contract for the company Nauru Ocean Resources (Nori), a subsidiary of the Canadian The Metals Company, the ISA will have to consider it, although this does not mean its approval.

The ISA “enters the most critical decision-making period in its history,” said Emma Wilson of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC), which brings together NGOs calling on states to “take the necessary measures to protect” the oceans.

Nauru authorities have assured that they will not do this in the immediate future, but any other country interested in exploiting marine resources can, experts say.

“I’m not too worried, I think it would be a mistake to submit an application so early because states continue to negotiate” the mining code, Pradeep Singh, experts in the law of the sea at the Institute for Research on Sustainability in Potsdam, Germany, told AFP.

“There are clear signs that the States are very reluctant and hesitant to allow mining to start without regulations”, he pointed out, without ruling out that the ISA makes the “error” of authorizing a contract.

– “Issue of credibility” –

In March, the 36 member states of the ISA Council, which has the power to decide on contracts, stated that as long as there is no code for this, “there should be no” commercial exploitation.

However, they were unable to reach an agreement on the process for examining a possible request, nor on the precise interpretation of the clause used by Nauru.

The NGOs, who fear that this legal vacuum will open the door to a possible green light, hope that the Council, which will meet from 10 to 21 July, will approve a clearer decision.

In parallel, four pioneering countries – Chile, France, Palau and Vanuatu – decided to take the debate to the political level.

On the initiative of these nations, for the first time, the assembly of 167 member states of the ISA, which will meet from July 24th to 28th, will study a “precautionary pause” in underwater mining.

“The challenge is to put the matter on the table, to hold a debate that never existed,” French Secretary of State for the Sea, Hervé Berville, told AFP. Currently, less than 20 countries support this moratorium.

“The aim is that, by 2024, a majority of countries will consider it evident that a precautionary pause in the exploration of the seabed is necessary to face the challenge of climate and biodiversity”, added Berville.

It is a “credibility issue”, he insists, now that the world has just adopted the first treaty to protect the high seas and set the goal of preserving 30% of the planet’s land and water by 2030.

“We have an opportunity to anticipate this new extractive industry and stop it before it does damage to our planet,” said Louisa Casson of Greenpeace.

According to NGOs and scientists, among the possible consequences of this exploitation are the direct destruction of habitats and potentially essential species for ecosystems, the disruption of the ocean’s ability to absorb carbon emitted by human activity and the generation of noise that could affect communication. of species such as whales.























