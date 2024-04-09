Travel blogger Anstal: Martvili Canyon and Rabat Fortress are poorly explored by tourists

There are a lot of beautiful and unusual sights in Georgia that are poorly studied by travelers. Underrated tourist spots in conversation with News.ru travel blogger Natalya Anstal revealed it to the Russians.

In particular, the expert highlighted the Holy Trinity Church in Gergeti, a small monastery located at an altitude of 2.2 thousand meters, the Rabat fortress, the Martvili Canyon, the Katskhi Pillar Church and the Prometheus Cave.

“If you don’t want tourist crowds, but rather a relaxing holiday, these places are ideal,” she emphasized.

