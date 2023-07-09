Sunday, July 9, 2023, 1:57 p.m.



The beach and pool season is here and with it one of the questions that arise the most when it comes to putting on your swimsuit: underpants, yes or no? Men are used to wearing them at all times of their daily lives, which is why there are many who continue to wear them under their swimsuits out of habit. Although it may give a feeling of comfort and familiarity, the truth is that in terms of health it is not a recommended practice, but rather carries some risks. This is what the nurse Jorge Ángel wanted to clarify in a video on his TikTok channel.

The health worker, with more than 5.3 million followers on the social network, is in charge of sharing health content to help and raise awareness among users, as in this case. «Do you wear underpants with the swimsuit? It seems dirty to me personally, ”says the nurse. However, his reasons for advising against this practice are related to health, beyond the tastes of each one.

To begin with, the humidity factor must be taken into account, since “swimsuits are usually a fabric that dries very quickly”, while briefs take longer to dry. In this way, if you wear this double layer you will have more constant humidity and an increase in temperature in the genital area, which can mean more risk of the appearance of bacteria and fungi, in addition to reducing the quality of the sperm. This can lead to infections, skin irritation and other diseases.

Wearing briefs under swimsuits can also be a problem with blood flow in the groin and genital area, which can negatively affect reproductive health. In addition, another of the problems that they can find is chafing, since “when there is a lot of humidity they multiply.” To alleviate them, it is recommended to resort to a moisturizing cream or pure Vaseline.

Given the nurse’s recommendation to avoid underpants under the swimsuit, there are some skeptics who commented on some problems with wearing only the swimsuit, such as “the foreskin getting caught in one of the holes in the net.” For this, the nurse recommends that swimsuit models that do not have the lining with holes are used, but rather a smooth mesh or neoprene swimsuits.