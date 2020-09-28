Underpaid Prime Minister Marin: Criminalization of underpaid work and end of the “exploitation economy”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) says the criminalization of underpayment and the right of collective action by organizations are measures that need to be put in place to address the exploitation of foreign workers.

“Exploitation of foreign workers, human trafficking, poor working conditions and unpaid work. We have read about these in the restaurant and cleaning industry, for example, and now in the construction industry. There are probably problems elsewhere as well, ”Marin writes on the Twitter service.

“All means to end such a exploitative economy must be sought and used. The criminalization of underpayment, the right of collective redress for organizations, and the extension of the powers of labor protection authorities and the strengthening of resources are tools that need to be put in place, ”he continues.

HS said over the weekend the poor working conditions and incomes of foreign berry pickers, which have fallen far short of what was promised.

Yle, in turn, said problems in the construction sector. As many as hundreds of Ukrainians have worked illegally on Finnish construction sites, some of whom have had to beg for food money, for example.

In the past, HS has told inter alia, the widespread and systematic exploitation of workers in Nepalese restaurants; and extensive use of the cleaning industry.

Government program it has been recorded that the government examines, for example, administrative sanctions to address intentional or grossly negligent underpayment.

A tripartite working group has been set up to address underpaid work and is currently working. A working group under the Ministry of Labor examines the issue of underpayment and related legal issues in more detail. Among other things, various sanction mechanisms are under discussion.

The term of office of the group is the term of office, and there is no information on the schedule of performances so far.