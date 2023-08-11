From compulsory pooping in a bag during work to an intimidating poster campaign: the owner of the Lupi Coffee catering chain is guilty of serious abuses, according to former employees. Foreign young people in particular would be victims. “I wasn’t even allowed to sit down and I wasn’t given anything to eat.”
Zed Fasel
Latest update:
10:14
