RusVesna: near Kupyansk, the assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed with the help of a mine barrier

Video: Telegram-channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring”

Near Kupyansk, the assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) was blown up at the “mine barrier”, the video was published Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

“The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the positions of the Russian army ended with the complete destruction of the assault group,” the material says.

The channel publishes drone footage showing military equipment and a group of servicemen moving along a country road, after which an explosion occurs. “Mine barrier” is a series of anti-tank mines connected by a cable.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost up to 85 people killed in the Krasnoliman direction.