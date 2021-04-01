COVID-19 daily infection totals have recorded a week-to-week rise but are lower than yesterday’s total according to statistics released tonight (April 1) by the Valencian health ministry.

188 new coronavirus cases were announced today compared to 237 yesterday (March 31), but the indicative seven-day comparison shows a 102 case increase.

That suggests an upward trend in new infections which is far more dramatic in other parts of Spain.

It will also provide ‘food for thought’ for Valencian president, Ximo Puig, over what relaxations to restrictions might be introduced from April 12.

He has hinted that he is minded not to make great changes until mass vaccinations ‘kick-in’ across the region.

Even with the case rebound, 188 cases today holds up extremely well to the situation six weeks ago on February 18 when 3,605 cases were declared in the region.

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported today, compared to 18 a week ago.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community has now reached 7,163.

There are plenty of continuing positives to be taken from the situation in regional hospitals.

404 patients are being treated for the coronavirus, compared to 412 yesterday and 472 a week ago.

There are 94 ICU patients, two fewer than yesterday and a fall of 15 over a week.

Something that appears to be rising is the number of outbreaks with 14 new ones reported today accounting for 65 infections.

All bar one of the outbreaks were in Valencia Province.