The underground helped the RF Armed Forces to destroy the ammunition depot and 30 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson
Pro-Russian underground workers from the Russian Kherson organization in July helped the military of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroy military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region. About it RIA News said the activists themselves.
#Underground #workers #helped #destroy #Russian #military #warehouse #Armed #Forces #Ukraine
Leave a Reply