TASS: Scottish mercenaries on the front lines harvest the dead for organs

Scottish mercenaries on the front line have set up a business on human organs. This was reported in an interview TASS said underground representative Sergei Lebedev.

According to him, the Scots came to Ukraine to earn money, their cars are a field crematorium, where they dismantle organs closer to the front line. “They have their own business. They have nothing against Russians,” he noted. Moreover, asking questions in central city hospitals is useless, Lebedev noted. Local residents identified the Scots by their clothes – one was wearing a Scottish kilt and an embroidered shirt, the underground representative explained.

In addition to the mercenaries from Scotland, there are Canadians in Nikolaev – they are distinguished by their stripes, and Romanians – they look like gypsies. There are noticeably fewer Poles, they can be distinguished by their language, just like the French and Anglo-Saxons. It is more difficult with Spanish speakers – “our people cannot distinguish a Colombian from an Argentine.”

Lebedev believes that conflict and tension are growing between employees of territorial recruitment centers (TRCs, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).