Lebedev: At least five strikes were carried out on military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the DPR

Russian military carried out at least five strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

He noted that the strikes were carried out at about six in the morning. In particular, a warehouse in Kramatorsk was hit. As a result, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was presumably damaged, Lebedev emphasized.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering heavy losses in the Kursk region. At the same time, infantry, tanks and military equipment “are not particularly being renewed.”