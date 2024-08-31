Underground “Dozor” smashed a Ukrainian Armed Forces truck in Slavyansk, controlled by Ukraine in the DPR

The underground “Dozor” destroyed a truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Slavyansk. This was reported by representatives of the underground in their Telegram-channel.

“The underground “Dozor” (D) destroyed a truck of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Slovyansk, which is temporarily occupied by the Kyiv regime,” the publication states.

The report also called the attack on the truck a “clear example” of the destruction of logistics and reserves of the Ukrainian army. The underground thereby helped the Russian Armed Forces operating in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, the underground coordinator in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine, Sergei Lebedev, told about a strike on a building with foreign mercenaries in Odessa during the reception and distribution of equipment. As a result, 20 people were unable to escape.