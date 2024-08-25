Underground activist Lebedev announced the destruction of a missile weapons depot in Sumy

The coordinator of the pro-Russian Mykolaiv resistance, Sergei Lebedev, reported a “powerful double attack” on a missile weapons depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Sumy. He shared the details with RIA Novosti.

According to him, the strike hit the industrial zone area on Lineynaya. During it, a warehouse was hit, where missiles had recently been delivered, including for air defense systems (AD).