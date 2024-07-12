Lebedev: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are replacing military personnel with prisoners in the Nikolaev and Kherson regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are replacing military personnel with prisoners in the Nikolaev and Kherson regions. This was stated by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reports RIA News.

“From the Nikolaev and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were moved, presumably to the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and in their place, male and female prisoners were brought,” he reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could recruit 15,000 prisoners. He claimed that the authorities were planning for five thousand convicts to join the Ukrainian army. At the same time, “under the most favorable circumstances,” their number could grow to 15,000 people, the minister added.

On July 11, Maliuska reported that prisoners undergoing military training would be sent to the front before the end of the summer. According to him, the first wave of those serving their sentences is already completing a two-month training program.