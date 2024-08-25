In Kyiv, activists of the underground “Dozor” set fire to the Ukrainian flag

Activists of the underground “Dozor” set fire to the Ukrainian flag on one of the buildings in Kyiv. They told about it TASS.

This happened on the night of August 25 on Volodymyr Rybak Street near the Kyiv Medical University. According to representatives of the underground, the flag was more than 30 meters long.

It was previously reported that pro-Russian underground fighters from the “Russian Kherson” organization helped the Russian Armed Forces destroy military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region in July.