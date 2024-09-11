Lebedev reported surveillance of a Ukrainian Armed Forces column from Vinnytsia over a distance of 160 kilometers

The coordinator of the Mykolaiv pro-Russian resistance, Sergei Lebedev, reported that underground agents followed a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Vinnytsia for about 160 kilometers in order to then transmit information about the deployment to Russian servicemen and destroy the vehicles.

“The column was spotted by resistance agents leaving Vinnitsa, and it was passed on through the chain. After the location was determined, all the data was passed on [российским] “to the military,” he said.

According to the underground activist, in the Uman suburb of Rodnikovka there is a former airport, the hangars of which are used to store military equipment.

Earlier, Lebedev said that Russian fighters had struck a group of 90 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Zaporizhia region. He specified that in the village of Malye Shcherbaky, a strike was carried out on Ukrainian soldiers who had arrived as reinforcements.