Underground activist Lebedev: an explosion thundered in the suburbs of Poltava near the airfield

A powerful explosion thundered last night at a military facility in the suburbs of Ukrainian Poltava in the area of ​​the airfield. This was reported by the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, writes RIA News.

“The resistance reports that at 0:40 a.m. a strong explosion was heard from the airfield… The territory of not only the airfield, but also the area adjacent to it, is fenced off with checkpoints, it is difficult to find out the details,” he noted.

In addition, Lebedev clarified that 20 minutes later, ambulances headed towards the airfield.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The video, filmed by a reconnaissance drone, shows how the aircraft is engulfed in an explosion. It is specified that the strike was carried out by an Iskander tactical missile.

In turn, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk stated that the Russian Armed Forces are striking at airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to prevent the supply of Western F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian army.