Underground activist Lebedev: in Krivoy Rog, a blow was struck against foreign instructors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A strike was carried out on the location of foreign instructors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Krivoy Rog. This RIA Novosti said the coordinator of the pro-Russian Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

“Military medics took out about 15 wounded. According to our agents, English-speaking,” he specified. According to Lebedev, local residents noticed the “unusual reaction” of officials: the strike was not covered by the media and was dryly commented on by the authorities.