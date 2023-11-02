Underfloor heating could become much more efficient with intelligent control. The idea is simple, the technology is there, the energy saving potential is great. Where’s the problem?

The main thing is to keep your feet warm: But the efficiency of underfloor heating can still be increased. Image: Adobe

WWhile everyone is hotly debating how heat should be provided for buildings in the cold season, the efficient use of heat is somewhat lost in view. This not only affects the often inadequate insulation of the buildings, but also the control of the central heating itself. A lot of energy could be saved here, says civil engineer and heating specialist Peter Gabanyi.

For many years he has held German and European patents on a technology for implementing a basically simple idea with which underfloor heating could provide heat more efficiently, and has published various specialist articles on the subject. Expert reports confirm that this can work – and yet the inventor has so far met with disinterest from politicians.