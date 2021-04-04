Hopes for an increase in the ruble exchange rate at the beginning of the year did not materialize. Despite the generally good fundamentals – from the pace of recovery of the Russian economy to oil prices, the domestic currency continued to fever. The situation will remain uncertain in the second quarter of the year, when Russians will start to slowly get out on vacations abroad (of course, to those countries that now provide such an opportunity), say experts interviewed by Izvestia. On average, they predict the location of the ruble in the corridor of 70 to 75 rubles per dollar.

Last year for the Russian currency was one of the worst in recent years. During 2020, the dollar strengthened by 12 rubles, reaching 73 rubles at the end of the year. The fall was expected: oil prices collapsed, and the general global instability due to the epidemic led to a massive outflow of funds from emerging markets in general and Russia in particular to “safer” havens, as far as such a word is generally applicable to the economy in a global pandemic. Finally, the threat of increased US and EU sanctions constantly loomed over Russia, forcing investors to build these risks into the value of Russian assets.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Trefilov

It seemed that in the new year the situation would change. First, successful collective action in the oil market has doubled prices. Secondly, the appearance of several working vaccines at once made it possible to count on an early end to the pandemic. Thirdly, the Russian economy showed a relatively small decline, and the recovery after the crisis turned out to be, although not fantastic in terms of pace, but rather fast and confident. At the same time, international reserves continued to accumulate, for the first time in history approaching $ 600 billion. The state spent very little from the National Welfare Fund, around the use of which there is still heated debate, and only slightly increased public debt, which did not even reach 20% of GDP.

Nevertheless, the dynamics in the first quarter was not brilliant. In January, the ruble rose from 74 to 76 rubles, after which it returned to its original levels. But not for long. In the second half of March, another flight of investors from emerging markets began. The reason is new lockdowns in Europe, the prospect of higher US taxes and the collapse of the Turkish lira. Specifically, the ruble at the end of March fell to its lowest since the beginning of the year (76.2 rubles per dollar), which happened when oil prices were above $ 60 per barrel. Oil has become almost the most expensive in history, if we count its price in rubles. Based on the well-known formula, the ruble turned out to be greatly underestimated, but the reality has corrected the theoretical calculations. Even the increase in the Central Bank rate did not help the Russian currency, which usually has a very positive effect on the exchange rate.

Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Konkov

The benefits of a low exchange rate for many domestic producers (not only oil, but, for example, food) are often talked about, but in the current situation, a too weak ruble can also be harmful. In addition to the obvious acceleration of inflation and a hole in the budgets of Russian consumers, manufacturers who need imported machinery, equipment, components and sometimes raw materials also feel a negative effect. In addition, there is an indirect negative: one of the reasons for the rise in prices on the food market in Russia was the situation in which export was too profitable. Will the situation with the Russian currency be corrected in the next three months?

Andrey Maslov, analyst at Finam Group:

The most important factors influencing the ruble are still the unfavorable epidemiological situation in Europe, as well as the pressure of sanctions. As for the coronavirus pandemic, in the second quarter we expect a softening of restrictive measures in Europe and a gradual lifting of lockdowns. The third wave of coronavirus has just begun, and it is not yet necessary to expect its completion before the end of the second quarter of 2021, given the still serious shortage of vaccines in the EU countries, which is accompanied by lengthy bureaucratic procedures.

Also, of course, the beginning of a new wave of pandemic in the Old World had a negative impact on the energy market in general and on oil prices in particular. Therefore, if the epidemiological situation improves, oil is likely to return to its peak values ​​of $ 70 per barrel.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Kallinikov

The strengthening of the Russian currency is constrained primarily by sanctions risks. Many analysts believe that the ruble is undervalued, since with oil prices above $ 60 per barrel, the Russian currency is still weak against the dollar and the euro, which is a consequence of the serious mistrust of investors regarding geopolitical risks. In addition, the ruble is declining due to higher yields of US Treasuries and a negative real key rate on the ruble due to high inflation.

The ruble exchange rate may strengthen during the year, taking into account the monetary policy normalization initiated by the Central Bank, if oil prices remain above $ 60 per barrel, production restrictions will gradually weaken, and sanctions are not implemented in a tough version. Thus, we expect the Russian currency in the second quarter of 2021 to be in the range of 71–75 rubles per dollar and 87–91 rubles per euro.

Sergey Konygin, chief economist at Gazprombank:

In 2021, the main factors influencing the ruble will be: 1) geopolitical uncertainty, which is currently leading to sales in the public debt market by non-residents; 2) the dividend season (May-June), when the payment of Russian companies in foreign currency to foreign shareholders will take place; 3) the demand of the Ministry of Finance for currency, which is determined by the budgetary rule; 4) growth in oil production as part of the softening of the OPEC + agreement. As a result, there will be quite a few influencing factors, which means increased volatility of the national currency in 2021. In the absence of an escalation of geopolitical tensions, the ruble exchange rate may strengthen to the level of 73 – 74 at current oil price levels in 2021.

Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Konkov

Anton Tabakh, chief economist, Expert RA rating agency:

Fundamentally, the ruble is doomed to strengthen. There is both a comfortable oil price and increased rates, but the increased political and financial risks in Turkey and sanctions fears hinder the strengthening. We see the movement of the ruble to 72 per dollar, during tax periods the strengthening of the ruble will be more noticeable for obvious reasons.

Pyotr Pushkarev, Chief Analyst at TeleTrade:

Of course, it is impossible to rule out political trips on the part of the Biden administration, but the invitation from Washington on April 22-23 for Putin to participate in the climate summit for today clearly looks like an attempt to soften the position and smooth out the effect of the recent extremely unfriendly rhetoric.

Threats to Russian debt assets no longer seem to bother foreign investors too much, but rather remain only in the imaginations of certain vigilantes in the Russian establishment and business. In fact, even theoretically, a ban on the purchase of new portions of OFZ by the Ministry of Finance by foreigners would cost the budget about 1 trillion rubles annually, which means that even in five to six years it would eat no more than 10% of the cushion of the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves (the value is not critical) , and for Russia all the same allocations for national projects and other important vectors of development would remain.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

But we must admit that the topic of sanctions in relation to our market and to the ruble exchange rate is painfully emotional, therefore, of course, in this case, a quick initial surge in the dollar exchange rate would follow, possibly up to 82–85 rubles, and the euro – up to 96–98 rubles. and it would take two or three months to finally calm down the ruble’s behavior. But in the end, I believe, the dollar would have returned to the same 75 rubles and at the same time, I would note that it is far from the basic scenario for the ruble.