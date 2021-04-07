W.or smell of happiness, then it would probably have a citrus note. At least that’s what scientific studies that research the effect of smells on the mind suggest, because the fresh scent has been proven to lift the mood. Perhaps it would not be the usual smell of a lemon or orange, but something more elaborate like the yuzu, which smells a little more subtle and floral than more well-known related fruits. It is probably this aroma that has made it not only a popular ingredient in the perfume industry, but also one of the most innovative ingredients in top gastronomy in recent years. Although it is still not very widespread in our latitudes, it is no stranger to connoisseurs of fine dining – just like the particularly tasty Sanbokans or Kalamansis.

With the many pips and the thick, wrinkled skin, the tangerine-sized, yellow-orange yuzu fruit doesn’t look particularly attractive at first, but the inside makes up for the outside all the more: the taste, like its scent, is much more complex than with well-known citrus fruits, the acidity is milder with a flowery-tart note, which makes both the peel and the juice a delicacy ingredient.



Mood-brightening and cold prevention: In Japan, people like to take a hot yuzu bath in winter.

:



Image: Picture Alliance





The plant originally comes from the Yangtze basin in China, but is mainly cultivated in Japan, where the yuzu is said to have healing powers. Because the tree, unlike most citrus plants, is winter-proof and only bears fruit in late autumn and winter, a bath with fresh yuzus is traditionally taken in Japan at the winter solstice, which is supposed to strengthen the health and cheer the mind. It’s not that far away, because even if the fruit gives less juice, it has three times as much vitamin C as a lemon, is rich in vitamin A and other antioxidants, and has what it takes to become a real superfood.

“Global smell of happiness”

The Swiss aroma group Firmenich, which after extensive surveys on eating habits all over the world has chosen the taste of the year for the ninth time, has chosen yuzu and ginger as the winners this year – because citrus is the “global smell of happiness”, and shows how much more people focus on nutrition as a source of health and wellbeing in times of a pandemic, as the company says.

And the yuzu can also be used universally – not just as a cozy fragrance, but as an ingredient in every dish. Whether an amuse geule, starter, soup, salad, main course, dessert or pastry, the citrus aroma can really be used anywhere as juice and zest. It has even become so popular in beverages that there is now a large variety of yuzu distillates. Many star chefs even use the mild, sweet, sour, tart aroma to accompany the entire menu.

Fresh yuzu fruits are still difficult to obtain in Europe, but this could soon change in view of the growing demand beyond top gastronomy. After all, the plant is extremely resilient and can also tolerate freezing temperatures, so it can also be planted at home instead of lemon trees. So far, only a few Japanese supermarkets, delicatessen stores and specialized online delicatessen retailers that also supply starred restaurants offer fresh yuzu. As pasteurized juice, aroma pearls, flakes, spice pastes and spice mixtures, you can get yuzu in every Asian shop and even in well-stocked supermarkets. Yuzukosho, a Japanese spice mixture made from salt, chilli pepper and yuzu zest, is particularly varied, which is just as suitable for grilled dishes as it is as an ingredient in sauce, or the Korean yujacha tea in syrup form, which, as a honey substitute in recipes, gives every dish a nuanced, bitter depth confers.

Yuzu Gimlet Cocktail

If you want to taste the taste and aroma more intensely, try a yuzu gimlet cocktail. One tablespoon of coconut sugar is dissolved in a little water for four glasses. A handful of cucumber slices and basil leaves are mixed well with the sugar syrup in a large bowl and then divided between the four glasses. 100ml vodka, 100ml sparkling water and a teaspoon of yuzu juice with ice are poured into a blender per glass. Fill the glasses with the cocktail and garnish with basil.