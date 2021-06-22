The advantage of three seconds and 104 thousandths, in addition to the failed undercut by Valtteri Bottas on Max Verstappen, was a certainty for Mercedes. That everything was expected, except for the Dutchman to make up that gap in just one lap at Lewis Hamilton. Instead it happened. Whose fault is it? It would be natural to give it to those who have done the accounts in the garage. Unexpectedly wrong accounts, as can be seen from the words in the radio team between Peter Bonnington and Hamilton.

France 2021: the other podium

When Lewis leaves the pit stop, Bonnington tells him: “Verstappen should be a second and a half behind“. But immediately after, denied by the reality of the facts, he must correct himself: “Verstappen next to you at the pit lane exit“.

Around Brackley, computers are to blame. These, in fact, are the words of Andrew Shovlin, head of Mercedes track engineers. “We thought we were safe from any undercut, when we had just over three seconds on Max. But it wasn’t like that.. We still don’t quite understand why our computer models told us we would be safe: we can explain about two and a half seconds of the three seconds lost. So clearly, there is something we need to go and figure out. Stop Lewis right after Valtteri? If we had, I don’t know if Max would have followed us. But maybe he would have put us in a better position on the track. Our models underestimated Verstappen’s undercut. We have to dig into the details to understand how we could undergo the undercut, because we didn’t expect it“. Regarding the other episode that decided the race, Red Bull’s decision to go up two stops, Shovlin replies: “I don’t think it would have worked the same way with us. We should have passed Perez (just as Verstappen had to do with Bottas, however, ed). We just thought we were fine“.