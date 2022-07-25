The incident of Charles Leclerc during the 18th lap of the French Grand Prix he deprived the experts and fans of a challenge that had been very intense already in the first stint of the race up to the pit stop of Max Verstappen. Leclerc, who started from pole position, kept the lead when the traffic lights went out, managing to defend perfectly against the Dutchman despite the latter having had the DRS available for about ten laps.

In this period of time, however, Verstappen only managed to be seen outside in the approach of Curva-11, the Beausset, the very one in which Leclerc then lost control of his Ferrari F1-75. Listening to the radio communications between Max Verstappen and his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase relating to the first race stint, it emerges that after a long study phase the Dutchman’s tires have become a bit overheated to the point that Max stated “I’m stuck here”.

As a result, the Dutchman pulled away from Leclerc slightly so as not to put the tires too much and in Red Bull they waited for the first useful window to make the pit stop agreeing to finish behind Norris and perhaps Ocon. Verstappen’s stop, however, was not dictated by a drop in performance. Via radio, in fact, Lambiase ‘called’ the pit stop in Verstappen, warning him, however, to stay on the track if Leclerc had to stop.

In the 2.4 seconds of a truly excellent pit stop, the Red Bull mechanics also corrected the front wing to protect the left front tire, which was the most stressed. Immediately after the pit stop Verstappen asked whether or not to push to gain the position on Leclerc receiving an affirmative answer from the wall, shortly thereafter the Safety Car arrived for the ko of the Monegasque. Also interesting is the information given by Lambiase to Verstappen on the fact that the left rear was in perfect condition after the pit stop. In general, the exchange of communications between the Dutch driver and the wall reveals the fact that Red Bull was not in trouble in the first stint of the race, but concentrated on passing Leclerc to the pits after failing on the track. The sincere ‘regret’ expressed by Lambiase at the end of the race for not having been able to fight with Leclerc throughout the race is perhaps due to the lack of responses that Red Bull had in comparison with Leclerc’s Ferrari due to the Monegasque’s departure from the track. .