W.How often I went to a party during my bachelor’s degree I can probably count on two hands, ”says 29-year-old Sebastian Tideman. That was a bit embarrassing. He started studying business administration at the University of Bremen in 2011. In the first semester, he was driven by the fear of not being good enough for the course, and of putting on a huge study load. Surprisingly, he got very good grades. That spurred him on to do more. “The worst grade during my bachelor’s degree was 1.7,” he recalls. He completed his bachelor’s degree after just five semesters with top marks, after which he began his doctorate with a special permit – and achieved it in a record-breaking time of less than three years. Today he is an Associate Professor at Royal Holloway University in London.

For the majority of students, the standard period of study is not an achievable goal: it stipulates that modules worth 30 ECTS points, or credits for short, are taken in each semester, and in the bachelor’s program is usually six or seven semesters. In 2018, only 38.1 percent of students completed their Bachelor’s degree in the standard period of study, and the figure was even lower for the Master’s degrees. 19-year-old Benedikt Olf is already at work, before most of the others even start studying. Before graduating from high school, he completed his bachelor’s degree in economics at a remote university and plans to also finish a bachelor’s degree in business informatics in the coming summer semester. He is currently working for a consulting company in Leipzig. In the sixth grade, Olf began taking courses in mathematics up to high school level and then university courses in addition to school. “At some point, I set myself the goal of doing my bachelor’s degree before graduation,” he says.