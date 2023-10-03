Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 21:59

The former state deputy of Paraná and businessman Antônio Celso Garcia, known as Tony Garcia, intensified this Monday, 2nd, the attacks on the senator and former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) on social media.

Moro was called ‘coward, liar, pathetic’. “In view of the abundant documentation proving this criminal’s crimes, he prefers to act like an ostrich,” he wrote on Twitter.

The attacks occurred after Moro, also online, called him a ‘convicted criminal’.

The documents that Tony Garcia refers to were delivered by the businessman to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The case is under secrecy in Minister Dias Toffoli’s office. The former deputy asked the Court to annul all of Sergio Moro’s decisions in the actions he responded to in the Federal Court in Paraná.

The businessman claims to have been threatened and coerced into closing his plea agreement and claims that he started working as an ‘undercover agent’ for Moro, including in the illegal investigation of authorities with jurisdiction, from 2004 onwards.

The senator stated that the former deputy is trying to ‘manufacture a false scandal’. “No judge or magistrate from the TRF4, STJ or any other Court was investigated with my authorization. The lack of recordings of magistrates or investigative measures against them is, in fact, revealing of the notorious liar’s fraud,” he wrote.

Moro’s conduct as a judge is being investigated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ). A disciplinary complaint investigates the management of whistleblower and leniency agreements in Operation Lava Jato. The Internal Affairs Department also analyzes whether he used the judiciary to promote himself politically.