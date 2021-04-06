A.When Austria got into turmoil in May 2019, one could have believed that the Danish filmmaker Mads Brügger had struck again, because something like the secretly recorded “Ibiza video” is one of the specialties of the man in whom Günter Wallraff’s power of discovery, Sacha, so to speak Baron Cohen’s humor and Lars von Trier’s amorality come together. What spoke against his involvement, however, was the fact that the “open face” was handled too unprofessionally and was too harmless. Bruger’s captivatingly told films are not just investigative bravura pieces, but pure adrenaline. Fifteen years ago he made fun of North Korea in North Korea by miming a cultural journalist in the fake documentary “The Red Chapel”, who accompanied supposed, partly disabled Danish-Korean comedians who openly talked about things that were in the country without anybody Freedom of expression are actually unthinkable. That was propaganda anti-propaganda, which of course earned the filmmaker an eternal entry ban.

It then became life-threatening in the insane real satire “The Ambassador”, in which Brügger bought a diplomatic passport for Liberia and started the business with blood diamonds in an amazingly credible way. His hidden camera not only exposed dark machinations in back rooms, but also showed corruption in all its dazzling banality. His latest film, “The Mole”, which in terms of content to a certain extent combines the two named, is a true scoop and so incredible that one could easily mistake it for staged. “The most impressive private secret operation I’ve ever heard of,” says former MI5 agent Annie Machon in the film.

And then it becomes life-threatening

The ten-year undercover campaign in which an early retired cook, the mole, steals the trust of North Korean regime representatives until finally a pseudo-investor can conclude highly illegal contracts that circumvent UN sanctions – it’s about complex weapons systems that the regime has in Pyongyang is ready to sell to private individuals with the help of a worldwide criminal network – has already made the foreign ministers of Sweden and Denmark sit up and take notice. According to Brugger, the United Nations expert group responsible for sanctions is also dealing with the content of the film, which is explosive in detail – which new weapons the opaque country has available. Performed for the second time by this documentarist: Danes will not be trusted in North Korea any longer anytime soon.

The film begins quietly, almost casually. The chef Ulrich Larsen, says Brügger, suggested that after “The Red Chapel” he infiltrated the Danish branch of the Korean Friendship Association (KFA) at his own risk and expense. Among the mostly unemployed hardcore Maoists who parrot socialist political phrases – “rather a pitiful bunch” – Larsen rises quickly and becomes a confidante of the founder of the global North Korea fan club, the Spaniard Alejandro Cao de Benós, who will soon move him to Scandinavia -Representative of the KFA doctorate. Larsen’s job of doing PR work for the KFA via Youtube is a perfect explanation for filming his activities unabashedly, even – otherwise strictly forbidden – when traveling to North Korea. Hidden cameras are then used for secret negotiations in hotel rooms.