Undercover Boss streaming and live TV: where to watch the reality show with Max Giusti

This evening, March 11, 2024, the second episode of Undercover Boss 2024, the Rai 2 docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti. The expected format is the classic one loved by the public: the protagonists are some employers who have decided to face the challenge of working for a week together with their employees in disguise: disguised, with a new identity and a new physical appearance, thanks hair and makeup. Only at the end of this experience will they reveal their real identity. But where is it possible to see Boss incognito 2024 on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The Rai 2 program is broadcast this evening – 11 March 2024 – in prime time at 9.20pm on Rai 2. The second Rai channel is available on button 2 of the digital terrestrial remote control. On Sky, however, just select the 102 button on your decoder.

Undercover Boss 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. You're not at home and can't use the TV? Don't worry, all you need is a PC, a smartphone or a tablet and you can follow the Rai 2 program in streaming thanks to RaiPlay, the platform that allows the user to use all Rai content for free (after registering via email or social network). In live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Boss incognito 2024 live on TV and streaming, but how many episodes are planned? Three in total, starting from March 4th, every Monday evening on Rai 2. Here is the complete schedule: