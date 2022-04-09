The willingness of underage victims of sexual exploitation to report is nil. This is apparent from a survey by the Pointer research platform (KRO-NCRV) among various police units. Only one report has been made in Amsterdam in the past three years, while dozens of victims have been identified with GZ psychologists, youth workers and other aid organizations.
