Renan Calheiros says he will go to court this Monday, other lulistas of the acronym prefer to resolve politically

The MDB will broadcast live from the convention which must confirm Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) as a candidate for the Presidency on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022). On the other hand, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) repeated to the Power 360 which will go to court this Monday (July 25) for the event to be postponed.

Renan argues that the party president, Whale Rossidoes not dialogue with the Lula wing of the MDB and insists on a candidacy “no vote”. The idea would be to postpone it to the last possible day for holding the conventions, August 5, and do it in person.

Despite reaffirming that he will file a lawsuit, the senator did not want to reveal which arguments he will use or which Instance he should file with the request for adjournment and change of format.

The 1st indication that the senator could take the matter to the courts was last Thursday (June 21). According to the congressman, the non-indication of the arguments is to avoid that the notes are “fixed” before the legal challenge.

On Monday (July 18), members of the party from 11 Federation Units declared their support for former President Lula in the race for the Planalto Palace in the 1st round.

After that, on Tuesday (July 19), MDB leaders in 19 states ratified their support for Tebet’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. Here’s the intact (99 KB).

Despite what Renan says, other leaders of Lula directories prefer to resolve the issue outside the courts, in politics. Representatives from Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, for example, say they believe in a solution in the conversation, whether for the party to have Tebet as a candidate or not have anyone. In this case, the party would not support any other candidate officially either.

“I personally think the path of Justice is not the best path. We have not yet been told that the negotiations in the political field, in the field of dialogue, would have ended. I think any directory will wait for the end of these negotiations”said to Power 360 the former deputy Lucio Vieira Lima (BA).

Former Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani (RJ) goes on the same line. He says he was not informed of the end of negotiations for the postponement and change of the convention’s format, but he does not believe that judicialization is the best way to deal with the issue: “I see no possibility of confrontation”.

Lula’s directories sought ex-president Michel Temer last week to ask him to intercede with the president of the acronym, Baleia Rossi, for the postponement of the convention. Baleia kept the event virtual on July 27 and Temer says he never formally supported the idea, he only took the message to the head of the party through dialogue.

With the possibility of having the event judicialized, the MDB prepares the convention confident that Tebet will be confirmed. The virtual meeting will be broadcast on YouTube, with the presence, in Brasília, of the pre-candidate and will have space for journalists who want to accompany in person in the capital. The result is expected at 2 pm.