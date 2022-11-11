After winning it all with Real Madrid, Zidane has taken a couple of years off. The French strategist has had a rain of offers on the table, contracts full of euros, for example, two teams in crisis at the time, Manchester United and PSG, looked for Zinedine as a firefighter, although the three-time Champions champion appreciated his interest and turned around.
Although Zidane has the prestige and achievements to lead any club in the world, the Frenchman is very clear about the next step he wants to take in his career, to be the coach of his country and he knows that after Qatar that door can be open, as it appears as the number one option to replace Deschamps.
In Europe they affirm that in the event that the French National Team does not reach the semifinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Didier Deschampns will be fired from the French team and in that possible scenario his selected replacement will be Zinedine Zidane, something of which he has already The former Real Madrid coach has been notified, who is only waiting for what ‘Le Blues’ do in the World Cup to define his future with certainty.
