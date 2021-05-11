Official registration of candidates for the upcoming June presidential elections has begun in Iran. The main struggle for the second most important state post in the Islamic Republic will be between the supporters of reforms and moderate politics and the conservative wing of the Iranian political spectrum. Taking into account the fact that the key foreign policy moment in the views of candidates from the two camps is the fate of the “nuclear deal” and relations with the world in general, it can be assumed that Iran is now choosing not just a president, but rather its own path of development and role in the world arena for the coming years … Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

A little more than a month remains before the June 18 presidential elections in Iran. The local electoral commission began the registration of candidates on May 11, this process should be completed by Saturday, and the final list of participants by the Guardian Council of the Constitution – an analogue of the constitutional court – should be announced no later than May 27 … Hassan Rouhani, who has served as president for two four-year terms, is no longer eligible to run for office.

Photo: REUTERS / WANA

The filters used by the Council have already weeded out some of the candidates. So, according to the decision of this body, persons under 40 were prohibited from participating in the elections. Thus, the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of the country, Mohammad Javad Azari Yakhromi, who was gaining popularity among young voters, was removed from the circle of potential candidates. …

It is difficult to imagine now the participation in the elections of Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, one of the popular politicians of moderate views. A few weeks ago, he turned out to be a defendant in a loud scandal – on an audio recording leaked to the media (who organized the leak, it is unknown), he, in particular, criticizes the almighty Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing him of limiting the powers of civilian authorities. Zarif himself, however, said that he did not intend to nominate himself.

Candidates in uniform

Among other potential candidates, analysts and the media named, for example, Mohsen Rezai, who held senior positions in the IRGC; Hossein Dehgan, former defense minister and now advisor to Khamenei; ex-oil minister Rostam Gasemi; Speaker of the Majlis (Parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The latter was in the past the mayor of Tehran, led the national police, and also commanded the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As noted by the Iranian agency Tasnim“This time, significant press coverage was given to a record number of potential candidates with a military background.” “According to Iranian electoral law, the military must first resign from their posts in order to receive permission to participate in the election race,” the agency said. – However, recently introduced by the Council [стражей конституции] changes in these provisions allowed representatives of the highest command personnel to be nominated as well. “

Hossein Dehgan, former defense minister, registers as a presidential candidate at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran Photo: REUTERS / WANA

The abundance of current or former military personnel on the lists of potential election participants “raises concerns about the possible further militarization of the political life of the Islamic Republic.” , notes The Times of Israel… General Dehgan, however, rejected any suggestion that “people with a military background will introduce martial law or restrict their freedoms.”

Second of the first

The president in Iran is responsible for the observance of the constitution, heads the executive branch, appoints ministers and submits them to the Mejlis for approval, is accountable for the actions of the government, and is responsible for planning and executing the budget. At the same time, the president is the second most important official after the leader and spiritual leader of the country – now it is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leader of the conservative movement in Iran.

Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Photo: REUTERS / Official Khamenei Website

The divergence between the positions of Ayatollah and Rouhani, a supporter of more moderate views, was reflected in the election campaign going on for at least the last year – despite the fact that candidates will be officially allowed to campaign only three weeks before election day. The main struggle is unfolding between representatives of two camps – the moderate and the more conservative.

Hit the screen

One of the key foreign policy topics on which there is a divergence is the further fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Iran curtailed its participation after the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal. Hardliners, who are counting on revenge, are very creative in their approach. For example, a TV channel is used for this, which is controlled by conservative forces. It broadcasts the documentary “Game’s End”, the main message of which is that returning to the JCPOA is an American trap; a voice-over convinces viewers that “America plans to lift sanctions only on paper and convince Iran to reduce its nuclear activities – and in return offer nothing.” The same channel also broadcasts the fictional series Gando, in which the country’s fictional government (in many ways reminiscent of President Rouhani’s cabinet) is presented as a bunch of corrupt officials involved in corruption and espionage and willing to play along with the West.

Photo: Global Look Press / Ahmad Halabisaz

In recent weeks and months, the topic of the JCPOA has become a kind of club in the battles of the political forces of Iran, which are unfolding on television, in the press and in the Mejlis. “The toughest blows come from hardliners who are concerned about contacts with the West and who use their control over the broadcast media to discredit Hassan Rouhani’s government and the more moderate wing of Iranian politicians it represents,” writes The Washington Post… “Increasing conservative attacks could complicate, but not stop, negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, analysts said.”

A breakthrough in the negotiations on the JCPOA is necessary for the moderate political forces of the Islamic Republic. “The collapse of the deal, which implied restrictions on uranium enrichment in Iran in exchange for easing sanctions, allowed Iran to abandon these restrictions and bring the level of uranium enrichment to a historical maximum,” notes AR… “Weeks of negotiations in Vienna aimed at bringing Iran and the US back to the deal have not yet made significant progress, and it looks less and less achievable as Rouhani’s tenure draws to a close.”

“It will be more difficult to negotiate with conservatives”

Moreover, elections next month may be held with very low voter turnout – the Iranians are too absorbed in solving current problems, including economic ones, aggravated against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic … So, in the parliamentary elections last year, 42.5% of voters came – this is the lowest figure since 1979. According to sociologists’ forecasts, the turnout in the June voting may be only 39% – despite the fact that 73% of voters participated in the 2017 elections.

According to political scientist Farhad Ibragimov, now Iranian reformer politicians “are in a difficult situation: they need to choose the most powerful candidate who could compete with the conservatives – and they are preparing very thoroughly.” “The conservative forces intend to do everything they can to win this election,” says the specialist. – They have now combined all forces and want to find a single candidate. Most likely, it will be Ibrahim Raisi, who can run again in these elections ”.

Raisi, now the head of Iran’s judicial system, fought unsuccessfully with Rouhani for the presidency in 2017 and received 15.8 million votes. He gained popularity in many respects thanks to the organization of anti-corruption campaigns.

Photo: TASS / EPA / ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

As Ibragimov noted in an interview with Izvestia, for the supporters of reforms in the Islamic Republic, “the situation is complicated by the fact that the sanctions are still in force.” In addition, “the inconsistent American policy towards the” nuclear deal “also seriously damages their position.” If it is possible to agree on the JCPOA in the near future, then “in fact, the reformers can nominate literally any candidate and win a landslide victory,” the expert said. “For them, this is the number one idea,” Ibragimov is sure. “The Americans are well aware of this and will do everything to prevent the conservatives from winning – it will be much more difficult to negotiate with them.”

The United States also has almost no time left to come to an agreement with the current government of the Islamic Republic. The fourth round of indirect consultations between the Iranian and US delegations in Vienna began last week. President Hassan Rouhani announced that he was optimistic about the progress of the negotiations, and even said that only the details of the return of the parties to the JCPOA to fulfill the terms of the deal remained to be agreed. Iranian media brought him the words that “we have reached the point where the Americans and Europeans openly say that they have no choice but to lift the sanctions and return (to the JCPOA).” In the coming weeks, it will become clear how reasonable such assumptions were.