under the waves takes place deep in the North Sea in an alternate retro-futuristic version of 1979. This video game puts us in the shoes of Stan, a professional diver who works for an oil company doing maintenance work.

Looking to escape his past, Stan finds peace underwater, away from it all, locked in a kind of monotony and isolation. Several strange events make her doubt his reality.

Now, this is a semi-open world with a poetic narrative that is carried out through various missions that are carried out in a submarine or a self-contained suit. You can explore the depth of the ocean, visit shipwrecks and get materials that are recycled that are used to create objects.

“I feel like I have fulfilled several dreams through Under The Waves, working on such a significant game with a talented team, in particular with the collaboration of Surfrider Foundation Europe and working with Quantic Dream”, declared Ronan Coiffec, Co-founder and Director of Parallel Studio.

Under The Waves: Reflecting on the human impact on the planet

Behind the powerful melancholy in the story of Stan and his path to resilience, under the waves It gives an opportunity to reflect on the human impact on the planet and living beings.

To support this eco-friendly subtext, with subtle mentions throughout the adventure, Parallel Studio worked with Surfrider Foundation Europe at various stages of development. This unique collaboration was made to deliver a message of hope to players about the preservation of the ocean, through messaging, graphic assets in the colors of the foundation, and dedicated achievements and trophies.

“After more than a year in collaboration, we are very proud to see Under The Waves come to fruition.”, says Rémi Touja, Digital Marketing Manager at Surfrider Foundation Europe. “As a gamer with a strong interest in storytelling, I am glad to have been involved in this alliance, in order to convey the message of Surfrider Foundation Europe to a new audience.”

