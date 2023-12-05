QuanticDream announces the opening of pre-orders for the very special vinyl of the soundtrack of Under the Waves. Born in collaboration with Kid Katana Recordsthe record was made using the innovative process BioVinyl and does not contain any trace of plastic inside. The packaging will also be completely eco-sustainableand will be made with recycled paper and cardboard and inks made from vegetable oils.

This is a choice perfectly in line with the ecological message of the title developed by Parallel Studiowhich wants to shine a spotlight on an extremely sensitive topic nowadays: the protection of the ocean. We will be able to pre-order it from the Kid Katana Record website to the introductory price of €35.00.

Let’s discover together further details about the album and the choices made for its creation thanks to the press release released by the company.

EXPLORE THE DEPTHS OF THE NORTH SEA WITH J0 THE SEAL IN THE LATEST UNDER THE WAVES UPDATE A final update is available that includes quality of life improvements and minor fixes, as well as a new free mode where players can control J0 the Seal. The Under The Waves soundtrack has been released on one-of-a-kind eco-friendly, plastic-free vinyl. Check out the game creator’s message to fans: https://youtu.be/xucYjFBEONE “As an indie team of 19, we’ve spent nearly 4 years bringing this game to life, and I’m really excited to continue enriching it with this update!” says Ronan Coiffec, Game & Studio Director of Parallel Studio. “The team and I poured our hearts into this game. Seeing it in your hands and knowing the impact it is having on players is the best gift!” Since the release of Under The Waves, the team has made several improvements to the overall experience. The latest patch includes new accessibility options, created thanks to suggestions from the community: Graphics option to reduce grain

Graphics option to disable Chromatic Aberration

Graphics option to disable letterboxing

Graphics option to disable lens dirt

Support for large screens Full details on the patch can be found here:

Steam: https://store. steampowered.com/news/app/ 1975440 Quantic Dream is also proud to partner with Kid Katana Records to take its eco-friendly message beyond the gaming medium with the first 100% plastic-free video game soundtrack vinyl. Composed by Nicolas Bredin, the Under The Waves soundtrack faithfully reflects the game’s narrative, influenced by Icelandic composers such as Valgeir Sigurdsson and Ólafur Arnalds, as well as post-rock bands such as Mogwai, Sigur Rós and Radiohead. To stay true to the game’s environmental commitment and partnership with Surfrider Foundation Europe to raise awareness for ocean protection, this OST vinyl will be produced in Germany using the brand new BioVinyl process developed by one of Europe’s leaders, Optimal Media. Pre-orders are open from today: https://kidkatana.com/ shop/under-the-waves-vinyl- edition-biovinyl The ecological impact of this physical edition has been carefully considered: Plastic-free record production, with all the oil in PVC-S replaced by recycled used cooking oil or industrial waste gas. The ISCC PLUS certification obtained by the manufacturer also guarantees a sustainable supply chain.

An eco-sustainable packaging made with 100% recycled paper and cardboard and printed with sustainable inks obtained from vegetable oils.

An eco-friendly design, with Kid Katana Records adopting a minimalist approach throughout the entire project to save paper and ink, with no printed booklets, no large solid color surfaces and only one color used. Take a look at how to unlock J0 mode: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=nX9_jtyrqi4 Parallel Studio has added J0 mode, a new feature that allows players to control the much-loved seal in a dedicated area of ​​the map. With this latest addition, the team wanted to offer aquarium enthusiasts and virtual photographers a new way to experience the world of Under The Waves. To learn more about Under The Waves and upcoming SPOTLIGHT by QUANTIC DREAM releases, visit QuanticDream.com and follow @Quantic_Dream And @FromParallel

Source: QuanticDream