Announced more or less a year ago, Under the Waves puts us in charge of Stan, a professional diver who agrees to work as a guardian of a monitoring station located at the bottom of the North Sea.

i open preorder For Under the Waves the new underwater adventure produced by Quantic Dream, arriving on August 29 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: to announce it is a spectacular cinematic trailer .

An alternative 1970

The peculiar setting of Under the Waves is that of a 1970 alternativecharacterized by the presence of more advanced technologies compared to the period: an undoubtedly original location, which helps to give character to the story.

The latter seems to play a central role within the experience, which will see us increasingly at the mercy of memories and ghosts of the pastwitnesses of unexpected events on the bottom of the sea and torn between the desire to stay and to return to the surface.

