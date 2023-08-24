













Under the Waves and other Quantic Dream games reveal their release date









The first title we saw in action that will publish Quantic Dream was under the waves. This video game with a high narrative load that will take us to the depths of the sea will go on sale from August 29 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

On the aforementioned day, a deluxe physical version of Under the Waves will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One. It includes an exclusive art book and sticker set.

The other title that will launch Quantic Dream and that we saw during gamescom 2023 was Lysfanga: The Time Shft Warrior, which is a game developed by the independent studio Sand Door Studio and will be available on PC in early 2024.

In this title that combines hack’n’slash with tactical elements, you control Imë, a heroine who summons clones from the past to help her fight against hordes of enemies.

Last but not least we have the announcement of dustborn. This game is developed by Red Thread Games in Oslo, Norway and combines the elements of an action-adventure game with a lot of narrative.

The release window for this game is 2024 and it will be released on PC, Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. Here we will have the journey of Pax and his crew through a dystopian version of the United States. Here we present your progress.

