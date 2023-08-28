Just a few days after the launch of Under the Wavesthe underwater narrative adventure from Parallel Studio, co-developed and published by Quantic Dream, returns with a long gameplay videos of 17 minutes.
The movie opens with Stan, the protagonist, grappling with the morning routine inside the monitoring station on the bottom of the North Sea where he is stationed, to then carry out maintenance work on the oxygen generators outside the structure.
Later Stan is asked to investigate a container that has fallen into the sea, which the player will reach by piloting a submarine and finally discover a wreck of an old ship nearby.
Some details about Under the Waves
Under the Waves is a very peculiar narrative adventure, given that it takes place entirely at the bottom of the sea and provides, at least as far as we have seen, little interaction with other characters, except via radio communications. The game is set in an alternate version of the 70s, where the technology is much more advanced.
The protagonist of the game is Stan, a professional diver who decides to accept a very solitary job, which leads him to live in a monitoring station on the bottom of the North Sea on behalf of an oil company. During the adventure, the man will begin to experience strange events and will be called upon to make a difficult choice.
Under the Waves will be available from August 29, 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
