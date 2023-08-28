Just a few days after the launch of Under the Wavesthe underwater narrative adventure from Parallel Studio, co-developed and published by Quantic Dream, returns with a long gameplay videos of 17 minutes.

The movie opens with Stan, the protagonist, grappling with the morning routine inside the monitoring station on the bottom of the North Sea where he is stationed, to then carry out maintenance work on the oxygen generators outside the structure.

Later Stan is asked to investigate a container that has fallen into the sea, which the player will reach by piloting a submarine and finally discover a wreck of an old ship nearby.