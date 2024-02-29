This Friday, March 1, Russians will say their last farewell to the late opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.under the watchful eye of the authorities who have reinforced security at the politician's farewell venues in Moscow.

Both in the church, where the funeral chapel will be installed, and in the cemetery, where the politician will be buried this Thursday, important police devices and metal fences were seen.

Multiple surveillance cameras and other devices that can serve as internet and mobile phone signal inhibitors were also placed on the cemetery lampposts.

The Borisovo cemetery, where Navalny will be buried at 16:00 local time It covers an area of ​​4 hectares and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Moscow, with a history dating back to 1550.

(Also read: 'We don't know if they will arrest those who attend the funeral': Navalnaya, Navalny's widow)

The cemetery does not house many personalities. Among the best-known tombs are those of the Soviet artist Yuri Sherstnev or the scientist Guennadi Arakelov.

The Troyekurovskoye cemetery, in the west of Moscow, was another of the places that was considered in the press to house Navalny's body.

Metal fences in front of the church where the funeral ceremony for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held. See also The EU holds the last meeting of the year with sanctions on Russia on the table

Numerous Russian personalities, including military personnel, artists, cosmonauts and politicians, are buried there, including the Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, murdered in 2015.

Navalny's family denounced for nine days the authorities' refusal to hand over the politician's body after his death.



But the difficulties did not end when the opponent's mother was finally able to collect the body of her son, whose death Navalny's relatives directly blame the Kremlin.

For a few days now, the opposition's team has been reporting obstacles in organizing the funeral.

(You may be interested: Russian opponent Alexei Navalny died days before his exchange for another prisoner in Germany)

Unknown people call the brigades (from the funeral homes) and threaten them so that they do not take Alexei's body

First, all funeral agencies refused to take care of the funerals. Then the politician's co-religionists could not agree on the date of the funeral, because “there was not a single person available to dig a grave” on February 29, a date chosen by the family that coincided with the state of the nation speech he gave. Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, He revealed that now they are being hindered in transferring the politician's body to the church.

“They call the brigades (of the funeral homes) strangers and threaten them so that they do not take Alexei's body anywhere,” Yarmish wrote in X.

(Keep reading: Will Yulia Navalnaya be able to follow the work of her late husband Alexei Navalny in Russia?)

The Borisovo cemetery in Moscow, where the burial of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will take place.

For all those who cannot say goodbye to Navalny in person, his allies will organize a live broadcast of the funeral events, which will begin at 12:00 local time.

In addition, the opposition's team published a list of cities around the world where ceremonies will be held in memory of Navalny.

“We call on you to place flowers at memorials (to Navalny) around the world,” says a message from the politician's team, accompanied by the list of cities that will participate in the farewell and in which Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and other cities appear.

(Also: The Russian deserter murdered in Spain and whose death they blame on Putin's government)

We call on you to place flowers at memorials (to Navalny) around the world

While, The Moscow authorities this Thursday denied permission to hold a march in memory of Navalny and Boris Nemtsovmurdered a few meters from the Kremlin in 2015, scheduled for March 2, the organizers of the event reported.

According to Yekaterina Duntsova, a candidate for the Russian Presidency vetoed by the Electoral Commission, the authorities argued the coronavirus epidemic to justify the ban.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Duntsova ironically said that this epidemic does not usually affect those who attend massive events organized by the Government.

Simultaneously, warnings from some universities were spread on Russian social networks to their students not to attend demonstrations related to Navalny under threat of expulsion.

EFE