The Yemenia Airways plane left, at nine in the morning, today, Monday, Sanaa airport, on its first flight to the Jordanian capital, Amman, according to the UN humanitarian armistice agreement, with about 126 passengers on board, including critically ill patients.

This flight comes after great efforts made by the UN envoy, with the support of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, and great facilities provided by the Yemeni government to bypass the obstacles placed by the Houthi militias to impede the operation of Sanaa Airport and to start launching two commercial flights from Sanaa Airport to Cairo and Amman.

The return flight is scheduled to depart from Amman to Sanaa later today.